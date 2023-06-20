NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The taxes that businesses pay on the goods they sell are about to drop. And the state just released a new tax filer’s kit to help navigate the change.

The new, lower rate will start on July 1, 2023. The state rate will drop from 5% to 4.875% thanks to a law passed in 2022.

The new filing kit can be found on the New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Department website at this link. To get to the documents, you’ll need to click “Business Taxes,” then “Gross Receipts Tax,” then “Gross Receipts Tax Filer’s Kit.”

The state says the filing kits will no longer be mailed out. If you can’t access one online, you can call 505-827-6851.