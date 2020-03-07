Group tours of the VLA halted due to Coronavirus concerns

New Mexico

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

SOCORRO, N.M. (KRQE) – The growing concern over the Coronavirus is starting to impact events in New Mexico.

Friday afternoon, the National Radio Astronomy Observatory announced they are cancelling all group tours of the VLA through the end of May. The observatory says that includes their semi-annual open house that was set for April 4.

Individual visitors will still be able to access the visitor center and gift shop but the NRAO says large events are canceled to minimize transmission of the virus.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Friday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Friday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞