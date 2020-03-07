Group tours of the VLA halted due to Coronavirus concerns

SOCORRO, N.M. (KRQE) – The growing concern over the Coronavirus is starting to impact events in New Mexico.

Friday afternoon, the National Radio Astronomy Observatory announced they are cancelling all group tours of the VLA through the end of May. The observatory says that includes their semi-annual open house that was set for April 4.

Individual visitors will still be able to access the visitor center and gift shop but the NRAO says large events are canceled to minimize transmission of the virus.