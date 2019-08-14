Governor’s Working Group to hold first meeting on cannabis legalization

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- A group appointed by the governor will meet for the first time to discuss legalizing recreational marijuana.

The bipartisan Working Group on Cannabis Legalization for New Mexico group is scheduled to meet Wednesday to hear from officials from the state’s current medical cannabis program. This comes after legislators failed to pass legalization during the session earlier this year.

The governor’s working group is scheduled to hold another meeting on August 28 as well as visit with officials from Colorado. The group encourages the public to submit online comments through their website.