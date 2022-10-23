CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – Community members are speaking out against the controversial anti-abortion ordinance. The Clovis City Commission will be voting on the ordinance in the next two weeks.

While there’s a lot of local support for the ordinance, opponents said they’re worried the new rule will lead to costly legal battles.

The City Commission met two weeks ago to discuss the ordinance that was originally drafted by a Texas-based lawyer. While it would not block clinics from setting up shops in Clovis, it would prohibit the shipment of pills or supplies used in abortion procedures into the city.

The Clovis mayor told News 13 earlier this week that the controversial move comes after residents demanded an abortion ban. He said there’s a worry since Texas has banned abortions, that Clovis could potentially become an abortion destination. Mayor Mike Morris also explained people in Clovis are by large pro-life.

However, the ACLU said the reality is: these anti-abortion clinic ordinances make dubious legal claims that expose the city and its citizens to potentially significant liability. That has some community members worried, saying the ordinance would bring on expensive legal battles that taxpayers would have to cover.

Eastern New Mexico Rising, a group opposing the ordinance, member Victoria Robledo said, “I’ve already talked to commissioners who have said this will affect road projects, new projects, any sort of project that we want in the city. It will be affected because we will have our hands tied with that legal battle.”

Robledo said they intend to continue to fight this on the day of the vote and after, should it pass.

The Clovis City Commission is expected to vote on the ordinance on November 3, five days before the state election.