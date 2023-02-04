ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Protestors were out in Albuquerque Saturday to express their feelings about a decision surrounding a Senate bill. They’re disappointed in state lawmakers for tabling a bill meant to repeal a state-level prohibition on rent control.

The People’s Housing Project has been a vocal supporter of repealing the statewide ban on cities and counties setting their own caps on rent.

That’s what Senate Bill 99 was trying to do: lift that restriction. On Thursday, lawmakers tabled the bill.

Organizers with the People’s Housing Project believe the bill didn’t get a fair shot.

“We think it’s really unfair that our bill that everybody in New Mexico desperately needs, we desperately need the tool to combat how high rent is right now, that’s being blocked,” said Anna Lee Desaulniers with People’s Housing Project.

Organizers said they will continue to push for SB 99 to be brought back up at the Roundhouse.