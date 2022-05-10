NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The group conducting an audit of the 2020 election results in Otero County presented their initial findings Monday night, with one member calling it a potential crime scene. “We found something that is truly alarming and we need to have that discussion that is the purpose of this meeting tonight,” said David Clements who is involved in the election audit.

This audit was ordered by the commission in January to see if there was any voter fraud. New Mexico Audit Force says they found it in their canvass of 20% of the households in Otero County. “Forty-one percent had an issue and I think this is a really big deal. Thirty percent of the people we knocked on doors don’t live at that address, some never lived at that address, and in some, there is no record of them ever existing at that address and of that 40 percent 30 percent also voted.”

The group also said they found 4% what are called “ghost votes,” people who say they never voted but there was a record of someone voting in their name, including a couple who was in the hospital with COVID, so they couldn’t have voted, and questionable voter registration with surges on days that didn’t make sense. This audit has been controversial from the start with some claiming those involved are known to spread false narratives of election fraud.

The state auditor has also issued a letter to commissioners questioning the methodology and legitimacy, and the Secretary of State says she received complaints about the canvassing.