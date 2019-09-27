Group asks judge to reverse order against firewood permits

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It appears the crisis will be avoided. The group that prompted the suspension of wood permits in New Mexico’s National Forests is now asking a judge to drop that injunction.

As previously reported, WildEarth Guardians sued the Forest Service for failing to study and protect the habitat of the endangered Mexican Spotted Owl. A judge ruled in their favor and ordered the suspension of all timber management in New Mexico’s National Forest. That includes thinning and firewood gathering.

That prompted panic, with many residents saying they now had no way to heat their homes this winter. State lawmakers stepped in, pleading for a reprieve from the court.

Now, WildEarth Guardians says it has filed a motion with the court asking that they change the injunction to exclude the cutting and collection of firewood.

A representative says they recognize the hardship the situation is causing. A judge must still rule on that motion.