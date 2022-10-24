MORIARTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Firefighters and local leaders are celebrating a new fire station coming to the East Mountains. Crews broke ground on the facility in Moriarty where it will replace a 60-year-old firehouse officials say was badly outdated.

The new facility is expected to help firefighters respond more quickly to rural communities in the East Mountains. It will also have better air circulation and a decontamination room to keep carcinogens away from the firefighters’ living area. “The firefighters will have living conditions that are adequate, the same as their home, because let’s face it, this is their home away from home, they spend 48 hours here on shift,” said Chief Todd Hart, Moriarty Fire Department.

The project is made possible by $5.25M in federal funding along with another million dollars from the state.