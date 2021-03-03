Groundbreaking for Santa Fe Southside Teen Center to begin late summer, early fall

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Santa Fe reports that the state last week released $3.9 million that had been appropriated for the construction of the Southside Teen Center. According to a press release from the city, construction will begin in the 17,000-square foot multi-use facility will start in late summer or early fall with the center expected to be open in the fall of 2022.

The City states that the facility will be located across Country Club Road from the Southside Public Library and next to the Boys & Girls Club. The center’s space assignments are based on surveys of teens who were asked what the wanted and needed which resulted in a gym, game room, arts and crafts space, dance and performance studio, and an outdoor sports area/soccer field.

The City of Santa Fe says the teens’ motivations for their choices were locations to destress, stay healthy and create relationships with their peers. The center will be in District 3 which is represented by Councilor Abeyta and Councilor Rivera.

According to the press release, the Southside Teen Center will serve to promote education and career opportunities, health and wellness, afterschool and childcare programs, and to provide outreach serves to benefit the community. The City of Santa Fe explains that the building will be LEED-certified Silver for sustainability which will conserve money and energy, reduce waste, and greenhouse emissions, and promote the safety of its occupants. Construction bids for the project are expected in late spring and early summer.