Ground breaking ceremony held for new fire station in Moriarty

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Mayor and Police Chief of Santa Fe are addressing the protest that brought down the obelisk in the plaza, focusing on what led up to the violence and how to best move forward.

"Yesterday's events have obviously changed the timetable and created a even deeper sense of urgency and and immediacy and heightened the choice we have to make as a community," said Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber.