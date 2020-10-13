Ground breaking ceremony held for new fire station in Moriarty

New Mexico

MORIARTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A groundbreaking ceremony was held Tuesday for a new fire station in Moriarty. The new station will be built across the street from the current station. The 13,000 square foot building will have four pull-through bays. The new fire station is being paid for with capital outlay funds.

