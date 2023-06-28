SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Changes to the state’s Gross Receipts Tax are going into effect on July 1. The statewide portion of the tax will drop to 4.875%.
The rate drop was signed into law by Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham in 2022 and will be the first GRT rate reduction in 40 years. The rate was previously 5.125%.
“The new lower rate will help businesses and shoppers all over New Mexico,” said Taxation and Revenue Secretary Stephanie Schardin Clarke. “The state is in excellent financial condition, and this allows all New Mexicans to benefit directly.”
In addition to the GRT adjustment, other tax changes go into effect on July 1 including:
- The new child tax credit will be larger for families with under $75,000 of adjusted gross income than under the original 2022 legislation. Now, the tax credit will be worth $600 per child, depending on income. About 214,000 of the 292,000 families expected to take advantage of the credit will benefit from the new credit increase.
- Healthcare practitioners are now able to deduct receipts from patient co-payments and deductibles from their gross receipts when paying GRT.
- There will now be an increase of $10 million each fiscal year for the $110 million cap on film credits to production companies that are not New Mexico film partners. The cap will top out at $160 million in Fiscal Year 2029. There will also be an incentive increase for filming in rural areas from 5% to 10%.