SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Changes to the state’s Gross Receipts Tax are going into effect on July 1. The statewide portion of the tax will drop to 4.875%.

The rate drop was signed into law by Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham in 2022 and will be the first GRT rate reduction in 40 years. The rate was previously 5.125%.

“The new lower rate will help businesses and shoppers all over New Mexico,” said Taxation and Revenue Secretary Stephanie Schardin Clarke. “The state is in excellent financial condition, and this allows all New Mexicans to benefit directly.”

In addition to the GRT adjustment, other tax changes go into effect on July 1 including: