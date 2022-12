CHAMA, N.M. (KRQE) – The Grinch tried to ruin some kids’ Christmas in Chama but the state police were not having it. He showed up to a gift giveaway this weekend at the Chama Fire Station.

A state police officer handcuffed him and took him away. some were calling for the officer to pull out her taser but she didn’t. The Grinch was quietly taken away.