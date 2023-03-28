NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico will be the first state to have an official state aroma. Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham signed Senate Bill 188 on Tuesday afternoon, Mar. 28, making it official.

The bill makes the smell of “Green Chile Roasting in the Fall” the official state aroma of New Mexico. Green chile stars in a few of New Mexico’s defining features now: it is one of the official vegetables of New Mexico, and it is part of the official state question, “Red or Green?”

The bill will go into effect on Jun. 16. To learn more about other New Mexico state symbols, click here.