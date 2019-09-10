Green chile farmers reporting shortage of workers statewide

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s chile harvest season across New Mexico, but farmers statewide are having a hard time finding workers.

Green chile farmers say the shortage of workers this season is causing farms to lose some crops to weeds and other elements. Farmers also say extreme shifts in weather this year have made it a harder year to harvest.

One farmer told an El Paso TV station the labor shortage also is allowing workers to pick and choose where to work and to demand higher wages. However, the good news is that the quality of the crop hasn’t been affected.