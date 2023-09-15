ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico State Fair is coming to an end this weekend, but there are still a few days left to get out and sample all the wonderful foods they have on hand. Including one favorite that has been a staple now at the fair for more than 50 years.

Bill Murray is a Wisconsin native and the creative mind behind the Green Chile Corn Dog on a Stick, it’s been a fair favorite for 52 years. “We dabbled with a lot of different batters and we finally found a sufficient batter to hold the green chile and went from there,” said Murray.

While faithful fans keep coming back for more, there’s also new comers who weren’t disappointed when trying the popular treat, which is the case for Randi Yount. “It was the best thing ever, I will definitely come every year from now on to try it,” said Yount.

Murray doesn’t have plans to retire anytime soon. This is his last fair of the season, but he’s already looking forward to his trip back to New Mexico, next year.