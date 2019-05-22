New Mexico

Great conditions expected at Elephant Butte for Memorial Day weekend

By:

Posted: May 21, 2019 06:35 PM MDT

Updated: May 21, 2019 06:35 PM MDT

SIERRA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) - If you're traveling to Elephant Butte for Memorial Day weekend, you can expect some great conditions.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, Elephant Butte is currently 20% full. At the end of last year, Elephant Butte was just at 3% capacity. Officials say that's great news for visitors wanting to boat, fish, swim or camp.

Entry fees into Elephant Butte State Park is $5 per vehicle, per day to enter the park for the day. Camping costs $8 per vehicle, per day. For more information on fees, rentals and permits, click here. 

 

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get KRQE Apps

Trending Stories

News Briefs

Top Stories

Entertainment