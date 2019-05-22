Great conditions expected at Elephant Butte for Memorial Day weekend

If you’re traveling to Elephant Butte for Memorial Day weekend, you can expect some great conditions.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, Elephant Butte is currently 20% full. At the end of last year, Elephant Butte was just at 3% capacity. Officials say that’s great news for visitors wanting to boat, fish, swim or camp.

Entry fees into Elephant Butte State Park is $5 per vehicle, per day to enter the park for the day. Camping costs $8 per vehicle, per day. For more information on fees, rentals and permits, click here. 

