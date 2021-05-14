Great American Duck Race will make its return in August 2022

New Mexico News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
2018_Great_American_Duck_Races_0_20180820190937

Great American Duck Race 2018

DEMING, N.M. (KRQE) – The popular Deming event, the Great American Duck Race, has been canceled in 2021 for the second straight year. According to a press release from the Great American Duck Race Committee, due to uncertain restrictions regarding mass gatherings, this year’s races have been canceled in an effort to keep the community safe.

Story continues below

Officials say the 2022 races are planned to be held August 25 through August 28, 2022. The 2022 races will be considered the 41st annual event and will take place at McKinley Duck Downs at Courthouse Park in Deming.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES