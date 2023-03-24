NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Grapevine Campground in the Gila National Forest will remain closed. The campground was closed last year after being damaged due to flooding from the Black Fire burn scar. Officials say there is still potential for damaging floods and the campground will remain closed.

Grapevine Campground is located about one mile south of Gila Hot Springs. “We are in the process of determining what the future looks like for Grapevine and other developed recreation sites that sustained damage during the Black Fire”, said Wilderness District Ranger Henry Provencio. “We are considering opportunities for redevelopment of several campgrounds, including Grapevine, Black Canyon and Forks.”

The forest recently received funding for Black Fire Recovery, they say about $3 million will be used for repairs of recreationally facilities. Officials say one of the ideas they have for the campground is to convert it to day use and enlarge other campgrounds in the area.