'Grape Aid' encourages New Mexicans to support local wineries

New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Wineries are asking for help to ‘save the grape.’ The organizers of Grape Aid say many wineries were closed for more than four months. So, to catch up they’re trying to sell four-months worth of wine in the next 30 days.

Organizers say proceeds from wine sale and the donations collected will be used to buy every last quality grape this harvest and keep our growers whole.

Wine purchases of any case, 6-pack, or 3-pack of wine include your ticket to access Grape Aid 2020 virtual concert on August 29. They’re aiming to sell $1 million in local wine.

