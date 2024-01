GRANTS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Grants Police Department said officers were told just before 3:00 p.m. about a 911 call the Cibola Regional Communications Center received about a possible active shooter at Mt. Taylor Elementary School. When they arrived, officers said there was no sign of panic at the school.

Officers made several walkthroughs inside and outside of the school and determined there was not an active threat. The origin of the call is under investigation.