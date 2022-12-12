NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico’s art agency is now offering mini grants for veteran and military service arts projects. The agency is offering $2,000 grants for arts and veteran-focused organizations to create or expand opportunities for veterans and active-duty members to engage with the arts.

They say the application process for the grants is short. “The Arts and the Military Initiative is rooted in NMA’s mission to ensure the arts are central to the lives of New Mexicans,” executive director of NMA Michelle Laflamme-Childs said in a release.

They say proposed projects should serve military and veteran audiences. All projects can fall into three categories; learning-based arts projects, audience-based arts project and capacity-building projects. The deadline to apply is January 13, 2023 at 5 p.m.

For more information and to apply for grants, visit the New Mexico Arts website.