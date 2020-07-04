Grants Mayor to host “protest” in place of annual 4th of July Parade

GRANTS, N.M. (KRQE) – Fourth of July celebrations across New Mexico are being adjusted, or cancelled because of the governor’s public health order, but the Mayor of Grants is still planning on hosting their annual parade Saturday morning.

“There will be 4-wheelers, motorcycles, and old cars, and normally I think that would be great,” said Carrie Talley Armijo, the owner of T-Bones Gym in Grants. This year, however, Talley Armijo has concerns, “If the numbers are rising like they say they are, I just don’t believe it’s the right thing to do,” said Talley Armijo.

She’s not the only one with concerns, a couple of weeks ago, the Grants City Council voted against having the annual parade. That decision upset Mayor Martin Hicks, causing him to storm out of the meeting. Hicks calling the council frauds, saying they refuse to uphold the constitution.

Now regardless of them not having the council’s approval and being denied the required permits by the Department of Transportation, a flyer circulating on social media shows the mayor will be “M-Cing the 115th Annual Parade.” Cibola County Sheriff Tony Mace says it’s not a parade, rather a protest. “It’s just a bunch of patriots getting together to celebrate their independence, and peacefully celebrate, and peacefully protest what’s going on in our state,” said Sheriff Mace.

Talley Armijo says she supports the First Amendment, but she thinks going against the governor’s orders is a bad idea. “The governor was very very vlear that if these numbers go up and continue to rise, she’s shutting all of us down again,” said Talley Armijo. She hopes this doesn’t force her to close her gym, saying she can’t afford another shutdown.

New Mexico State Police says the Department of Health gave a cease and desist letter to the Grants City Manager, yesterday. That letter is directed at Mayor Hicks. We reached out to the City Manager for comment on the parade but did not hear back.