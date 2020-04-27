Grants man accused of exposing himself at park

GRANTS, N.M. (KRQE) – Grants Police arrested a man accused of inappropriately touching himself in front of children. Police say the kids were riding their bikes near the River Walk Park Amphitheater when they saw Ernest Facundo touching himself.

The officers caught up with him but a police report states he wouldn’t cooperate and had to be dragged back to the officer’s cruiser where he’s accused of kicking the door and the window. Facundo was charged with aggravated indecent exposure and two counts of resisting an officer.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources