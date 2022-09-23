GRANTS, N.M. (KRQE) – A loud noise caused a New Mexico school to cancel classes. The Grants High School dismissed classes for the day.

It was a scary moment at Grants High School Friday morning after people thought shots were being fired near the campus.

According to the school, an electrical transformer blew, and the sound was mistaken for gunfire around 8:40 a.m. The transformer was located near Roosevelt and Pena.

Officials said to avoid any more disruptions or confusion, there will be no school Friday.