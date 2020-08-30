Grants firefighters, councilman pitch in to buy local man a bike

GRANTS, N.M. (KRQE) – A local man now has a new way to get to work, all thanks to firefighters. Grants Fire and Rescue noticed a young man passing by Station One each day to get to his job at Taco Village.

When they asked him if he had any other transportation, he said no. So, the fire department and Councilman Erik Garcia pitched in some money to buy him a brand new bike and lock. They hope the small gesture encourages him to keep striving for great things in his life.