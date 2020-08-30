Grants firefighters, councilman pitch in to buy local man a bike

New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GRANTS, N.M. (KRQE) – A local man now has a new way to get to work, all thanks to firefighters. Grants Fire and Rescue noticed a young man passing by Station One each day to get to his job at Taco Village.

When they asked him if he had any other transportation, he said no. So, the fire department and Councilman Erik Garcia pitched in some money to buy him a brand new bike and lock. They hope the small gesture encourages him to keep striving for great things in his life.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resource Guide

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Sunday Morning Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss