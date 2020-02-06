Live Now
Trump on track to be acquitted by Senate in impeachment trial
Closings & Delays
There are currently 3 active closings. Click for more details.

Grants family copes with tragic death

New Mexico

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

GRANTS, N.M. (KRQE) – A Grants family is trying to cope with a shocking and senseless murder.

This is Elias Eldridge on his 24 birthday on January 3. He was murdered weeks later, strangled and stabbed in his car outside the Lobo Canyon Apartments in Grants, court documents say.

18-year-old Autumn Juanico has admitted to the crime. She says she and her boyfriend Marcus Histia took part and kept his body in the trunk of a car outside their apartment for more than a week.

The body was eventually found by the victim’s family after they were notified that his car was parked at the apartment complex for several days. Juanico says their original plan was to rob Eldridge. She says they got just $30.

Eldridge’s family says they didn’t know Juanico or why she was with him. She is charged with murder, Histia is being held on an outstanding warrant.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Wednesday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Wednesday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞