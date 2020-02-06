Grants family copes with tragic death

GRANTS, N.M. (KRQE) – A Grants family is trying to cope with a shocking and senseless murder.

This is Elias Eldridge on his 24 birthday on January 3. He was murdered weeks later, strangled and stabbed in his car outside the Lobo Canyon Apartments in Grants, court documents say.

18-year-old Autumn Juanico has admitted to the crime. She says she and her boyfriend Marcus Histia took part and kept his body in the trunk of a car outside their apartment for more than a week.

The body was eventually found by the victim’s family after they were notified that his car was parked at the apartment complex for several days. Juanico says their original plan was to rob Eldridge. She says they got just $30.

Eldridge’s family says they didn’t know Juanico or why she was with him. She is charged with murder, Histia is being held on an outstanding warrant.