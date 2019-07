ESPANOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – Lowriders will soon be on full display in the self-proclaimed Lowrider Capital of the World, Espanola.

The New Mexico Tourism Department is giving a $50,000 grant to Rio Arriba County and the Espanola Lowrider Coalition to help build a lowrider museum at the Carinos Community Hub, becoming one of the first museums of its kind in the world.

It’s unclear when it will open, but officials say it will help guests learn about lowrider culture and the heritage at the museum.