Grant to help build botanic garden at New Mexico university

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) – New Mexico State University has been awarded a grant that will go toward building the only botanic garden within 100 miles of the southern New Mexico campus.

The garden will be used to grow and study plants native to New Mexico and the Chihuahuan Desert that might attract bees and other pollinators.

In addition to the research side, officials are aiming to create a garden that will be welcoming for visitors. The plan incorporates paths throughout the garden and a large gazebo for shade and outdoor events.

It will likely take several years for the garden to be completed.