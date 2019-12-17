Live Now
Rules Committee setting terms of House impeachment debate

Grant to help build botanic garden at New Mexico university

New Mexico

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
NMSU stock_1523877940163.jpg.jpg

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) – New Mexico State University has been awarded a grant that will go toward building the only botanic garden within 100 miles of the southern New Mexico campus.

The garden will be used to grow and study plants native to New Mexico and the Chihuahuan Desert that might attract bees and other pollinators.

In addition to the research side, officials are aiming to create a garden that will be welcoming for visitors. The plan incorporates paths throughout the garden and a large gazebo for shade and outdoor events.

It will likely take several years for the garden to be completed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Weather

More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Submit a Display

Enter Today