Grant to expand access to broadband services across New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Information Technology was awarded a $1.5 million CARES Act Recovery Assistance grant to provide technical assistance for eligible local, tribal, and other government entities, private sector companies, and other utility cooperatives seeking to expand broadband infrastructure and services in response to the critical need for internet access during the COVID-19 pandemic according to a news release.

“Where there is broadband, there is opportunity; a chance for better education, online work, access to healthcare, and improved economic prospects. Broadband accelerates recovery and resilience. It is critical infrastructure. This grant opportunity will help make that a reality for rural New Mexico,” said Cabinet Secretary and State CIO John L. Salazar in the same news release.

According to the news release, the grant will build upon New Mexico’s work over the last decade to improve broadband access in rural areas of New Mexico and help support the creation of construction jobs, improve student access, and help develop local infrastructure projects.

Latest New Mexico News