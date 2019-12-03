Grant seeks to New Mexico grow outdoor companies

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE)- New grant money will soon be used to help grow New Mexico’s outdoor economy.

The Albuquerque Journal reports that the state’s new Outdoor Recreation Division awarded the San Juan College Enterprise Center and Creative Startups $50,000 each. The San Juan College Enterprise Center which is located in Farmington will help entrepreneurs with manufacturing outdoor products as well as assist building businesses that offer guide services and other outdoor experiences.

Creative Startups is a nonprofit that will partner with rural area libraries to provide workshops, mentoring, and additional services with an outdoor focus, according to the Albuquerque Journal. This year a new Outdoor Recreation Division was established by the governor as well as state legislators.