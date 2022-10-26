NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –Settlement money from the infamous Gold King Mine Spill will go toward protecting local water supplies. Attorney General Hector Balderas announced a $4.3 million grant program using funds the state won in a settlement with the federal government.

The AG is calling for proposals from government agencies, municipalities, and nonprofits in communities affected by the 2015 spill into the Animas River. The idea is to support projects that promote natural resources, farming, and outdoor recreation, such as drinking water protection and pollution control.