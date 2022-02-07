SILVER CITY, N.M. (KRQE) – A driver was killed and three kids injured in a crash in Grant County. It happened Sunday evening on Highway 180 southwest of Silver City.

Deputies say the driver died after being ejected from the SUV. An adult passenger and one of the children had significant injuries.

The extent of the injuries to the other two children is not known, but they also received medical treatment. It’s unclear why the SUV rolled over, but investigators do not believe alcohol played a role.