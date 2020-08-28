Grant awards COVID-19 response funds to New Mexico tribal governments

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration has announced about $1.2 million in recent grant awards to eight tribal governments as part of the CARES Act that was signed by President Trump. The tribal governments receiving the funds that will support transit operations during the COVID-19 health crisis include the Tesuque Pueblo Administration, the Jicarilla Apache Nation, and the Pueblo of Pojoaque in New Mexico.

The state tribal governments will receive the following:

New Mexico

The Tesuque Pueblo Administration will receive $12,709 to support transit operations north of Santa Fe.

The Jicarilla Apache Nation will get $10,269 for continued transit operations in north-central New Mexico.

The Pueblo of Pojoaque will receive $1,512 to support transit operations in the northeast corner of the state.

Tribal governments in Oklahoma, New York, and Montana will also receive funds totaling about $1,181,636. Other tribal governments will receive the following funds:

Oklahoma

The Comanche Nation will receive $464,772 to support operating, administrative and preventive maintenance costs such as salaries cleaning supplies, and driver protection barriers to support its transit service throughout the state.

New York

The Seneca Nation of Indians will receive $407,650 to support its STS transit system in the western part of the state.

Montana

The Chippewa Cree Tribe of the Rocky Boy Reservation will receive $126,719 to maintain transit operations in the north-central part o the state.

The Fort Belknap Indian Community will receive $107,554 to support transit operations east of Great Falls.

The Northern Cheyenne Tribe will receive $74,941 for preventive maintenance on transit vehicles, equipment, and facilities to support service east of Billings.

According to a press release, the funding is based on the agency’s current request and may not represent the full amount of money the agency will receive. The FTA has also issued a safety advisory that includes recommended actions for transit agencies in order to reduce the risk of COVID-19 among employees and passengers.

Agencies are urged to follow the current Centers for Disease Control and Prevent and Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommendations for preventing the spread of COVID-19 including face coverings, social distancing, frequent hand washing, vehicle, and facility cleaning, as well as other measures in order to the maximum extent possible.