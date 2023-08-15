SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Economic Development Department (NMEDD) announced Tuesday that it is now accepting grant money applications from science and technology business startups. The New Mexico Science & Technology Business Startup grant is a state-funded grant that will give money to small businesses that research and develop technology.

The NMEDD says the grant money will go towards the early stages of companies to develop a unique product with the potential for growth. The grant money is intended for business development expenses, adding resources to commercialize the technology in its early stage.

Applicants must be in either the aerospace, bioscience, cybersecurity, intelligent manufacturing or sustainable or green energy fields. They also must be a New Mexico-based for-profit science or technology company.

More information is available on the NMEDD website. Applications must be in by 5:00 p.m. Monday, September 4, 2023. Questions can be directed to Program Coordinator Jeff Hall via email at Jeff.Hall@edd.nm.gov.