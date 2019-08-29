Grandfather of chile to be inducted into agricultural hall of fame

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The grandfather of chile is being inducted into the agricultural hall of fame.

Fabian Garcia was the first horticulturist at New Mexico State University. His induction to the Hall of Fame at the National Agricultural Center in Kansas this October will put his name alongside George Washington, Thomas Jefferson and other famous agriculturalists.

Garcia is credited with producing the first reliable chile pod, the beginnings of what is now the popular Sandia pepper. Garcia was also instrumental in planning some of the first pecan trees in the Mesilla Valley, some of which still stand today.