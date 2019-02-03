New Mexico

Grand opening scheduled for Los Lunas Facebook data center

Posted: Feb 02, 2019 05:37 PM MST

Updated: Feb 02, 2019 05:37 PM MST

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) - Facebook plans on opening the first of its new data centers in Los Lunas, next week.

The company is building a 2.8 million square foot space off of Highway 6 just west of the Walmart. Facebook says it's investing more than a billion dollars on the project.

According to Albuquerque Business First, a grand opening is scheduled at the center this upcoming Thursday.

Construction is expected to last through 2023.

