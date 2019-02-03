Grand opening scheduled for Los Lunas Facebook data center

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) - Facebook plans on opening the first of its new data centers in Los Lunas, next week.

The company is building a 2.8 million square foot space off of Highway 6 just west of the Walmart. Facebook says it's investing more than a billion dollars on the project.

According to Albuquerque Business First, a grand opening is scheduled at the center this upcoming Thursday.

Construction is expected to last through 2023.