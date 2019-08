LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A grand jury has indicted a Las Cruces psychiatrist on nearly two dozen sex assault charges. Mark Beale is accused of inappropriately touching nine patients.

The allegations date back to 2015, and the victims are between 21 and 60 years old. He is now facing 23 counts of criminal sexual contact.

Beale has been released on bond.