Graduate workers union calls on UNM officials to negotiate

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A group of University of New Mexico graduate workers is calling on the administration to improve working conditions. The United Graduate Workers voted to unionize last year to improve wages and benefits. The state’s Public Employee Labor Relations Board ruled last month to allow them to enter into a collective bargaining agreement with the university.

Now they’re pressing the UNM president to come to the negotiating table. “If you’re a public employee and you form a union, your public employer must recognize your union and join you at the bargaining table. So we are waiting for UNM to follow the law on that,” said Samantha Cooney of United Graduate Workers.

UNM has about 1,600 graduate workers who perform duties like teaching and assisting faculty, editing journals and runnings labs.