GPS shows mountain lion travels 558 miles

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A mountain lion that was collared by the Pueblo of Santa Ana has traveled 558 miles out of the state. Since “Squeaks” said goodbye to Tamaya in July, he’s been tracked to Mesa Verde National Park in Colorado.
Then, he was tracked along the Florida River south of Durango. To date, his GPS collar has collected nearly 3,000 locations.
