NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A top advisor to the governor has died. The governor’s office confirmed the death of Eric Witt on Monday.

It’s unclear how he died. Witt has been a longtime fixture in the state film scene, having worked in Bill Richardson’s administration, then leading Santa Fe Film Office from 2016 through 2019.

He’s worked in Governor Lujan Grisham’s Office since January as a senior advisor.