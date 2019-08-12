Governor’s choice for education secretary announced

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham has named her new choice for the state’s public education department.

Ryan Stewart has worked as an educator and reformer in both California and Pennsylvania. He says he took the job in New Mexico because of the obvious effort to improve education.

Stewart says as an out of state hire, he understands he’ll need to work to earn the trust of all New Mexicans. The teacher’s union responded positively to his nomination. The New Mexico Senate would have to confirm him.