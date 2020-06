FILE – In this July 9, 2019 file photo, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham speaks during a news conference in Santa Fe, N.M. An advocacy group for retired public employees assailed core provisions of a pension reform proposal in defiance of recommendations by the governor, at a legislative hearing Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan, File)

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The governor says the council will be responsible for monitoring state institutions and identifying places where systematic racism should be addressed.

The council will be designed to work with state agencies, law enforcement, and leaders from the state’s communities of color. The governor does not specify any qualifications to serve on the council, just that anyone interested should apply by Friday, June 19. To apply, click here.