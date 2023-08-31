MORA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham recently spent some time in Mora advocating for those affected by last year’s Hermits Peak Calf Canyon Fire. The governor spent three nights in a portable trailer to bring attention to over 600 residents in Mora and San Miguel County who are still without a permanent place to live.

She spent three days in Mora and even went to the FEMA claims office with a family still living in a trailer. “It’s time for the federal government to quickly pay these claims and to give people the dignity of being able to live on their land and get back to the day-to-day work that was important and valuable to them,” said Governor Lujan Grisham.

She sent a letter to Raul Torrez on Wednesday urging his office to investigate reports of attorneys and other people taking advantage of residents by misrepresenting themselves as FEMA claims workers. Those people would then people into signing legal documents that bind them to legal representation.