DEMING, N.M. (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham is presenting the “Governor’s Humanitarian Award” to a southern New Mexico city.

The city of Deming and Luna County will receive the governor’s humanitarian award. Officials with Governor Lujan Grisham’s office say the award is being given to them for their public service in helping asylum seekers and immigrants this year.

The award will be presented at the governor’s mansion in Santa Fe.