NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Thursday marks one year since the beginning of a massive fire in New Mexico. The governor released a statement about the Hermits Peak Fire anniversary.

The Hermits Peak Fire started on April 6, 2022. Originally, the fire had started as a prescribed burn in the Pecos Wilderness. It combined with another fire named the Calf Canyon Fire.

The flames destroyed thousands of buildings and uprooted many New Mexicans.

“Today, New Mexico marks a solemn anniversary of the Hermits Peak Fire that upended the lives of far too many New Mexicans. From burning family homes, disrupting small businesses, and impacting our farmers and ranchers, this fire started by the federal government, and the flooding that followed, devastated the people of New Mexico and our way of life. As we reflect on this challenging time, it’s clear this once-in-a-generation fire deserves a robust response. That’s why I fought for federal resources and passed my legislation, the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire Assistance Act, which delivers $3.95 billion in aid to northern New Mexico. While our recovery is far from over, this funding will go a long way to making New Mexicans whole. Now, the federal government must remain engaged and work together with our local communities to get this wildfire relief out to New Mexicans that need to rebuild and recover. These communities are strong and resilient, and we will rebuild together.” Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham

In total, the blaze ended up consuming 341,735 acres of land.