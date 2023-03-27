NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – On Monday, the governor signed the ‘healthy hunger-free students bill into law. Senate Bill 4 requires schools that participate in the federal school lunch and breakfast program to give students free healthy meals for breakfast and lunch.
It also encourages school districts to prioritize serving New Mexico-grown food. The bill applies to both public and charter schools that participate in the national school lunch program