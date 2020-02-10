Governor signs census bill into law

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Monday, the governor signed a bill into law boosting funding for the census. Senate Bill 4 is appropriating $8 million from the general fund to be spent on outreach efforts to achieve a statewide complete count in the 2020 census.

“We all have to pull together on the Census,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham in a press release. “The stakes are enormous. This funding will help ensure New Mexico receives every federal dollar to which we are entitled – for health care, for food assistance, for roads in communities all across the state and so much more.”

Any money not used will go back to the general fund. The census begins on March 12.