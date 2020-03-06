Governor signs bill to help pregnant women in the workplace

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham signed a bill to end workplace discrimination against pregnant women.

It requires employers to provide reasonable accommodations for expecting mothers, like comfortable seating, more water and restroom breaks, and limits on what a woman can lift. It also blocks employers from requiring leave because of pregnancy or childbirth.

Pregnant women are protected under federal law, but that only applies to employers with 15 or more workers. This state measure applies to employers with four or more employees.