Live Now
WATCH KRQE NEWS 13 AT 5:30PM

Governor signs bill to help pregnant women in the workplace

New Mexico

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham signed a bill to end workplace discrimination against pregnant women.

It requires employers to provide reasonable accommodations for expecting mothers, like comfortable seating, more water and restroom breaks, and limits on what a woman can lift. It also blocks employers from requiring leave because of pregnancy or childbirth.

Pregnant women are protected under federal law, but that only applies to employers with 15 or more workers. This state measure applies to employers with four or more employees.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Friday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Friday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞