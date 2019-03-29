Governor signs bill raising cap on film incentives

Legislation to raise New Mexico’s annual cap on film incentives has been signed by the governor.

When production companies choose to film in New Mexico, the state rebates a portion of what the companies spend. However, there is a backlog of payments which sits at about $180 million.

To prevent those numbers from climbing that high again, Senate Bill 2 raises the state’s cap credits from $50 million to $110 million.

“I’m happy to see the legislature pass it and the governor has signed it. So we can do more for our New Mexico families and more for our economic development ventures,” said Sen. Nancy Rodriguez.

The legislation also boosts the incentive for productions that take root outside the Santa Fe, Albuquerque area.